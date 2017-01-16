Windows 10 Gets A New Linux: openSUSE (fossbytes.com) 102
An anonymous reader writes: "Running Linux binaries natively on Windows... that sounds awesome indeed," writes Hannes Kuhnemund, the senior product manager for SUSE Linux Enterprise. He's written a blog post describing how to run openSUSE Leap 42.2 and SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12 SP2 on Windows 10, according to Fossbytes, which reports that currently users have two options -- openSUSE Leap 42.2 and SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12 SP2. Currently it's Ubuntu that's enabled by default in the Windows Subsystem for Linux, although there's already a project on GitHub that also lets you install Arch Linux. "It's quite unfortunate that Microsoft enabled the wrong Linux (that's my personal opinion) by default within the Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL)," writes Kuhnemund, "and it is time to change it to the real stuff.
If SUSE is the real stuff, why are more real people running Ubuntu? Linux binaries running in Windows does not help me because I don't run Windows. But for those who must use Windows, the ability to have access to all Linux programs is a good idea.
As to Windows binaries running in Linux, why assume it's up to Linux folks to make that happen? As Linux takes more market share, on servers and on the desktop, all software vendors will want to be where the action is. And THAT is the real stuff.
Weird, isn't it. Getting Linux working on Windows has to be MS's effort, since they're the ones with access to the build process of official releases, and they have access, like everyone, to Linux code and build process, even for SuSE. Getting Windows on Linux has to be MS's effort, since they're STILL the only ones with legitimate access to the source code of Windows and the "patented" stuff therein.
Yet it's Linux's fault that Windows programs don't work on Linux, and Linux's fault that Linux programs don't run on Windows.
MS still have the only legitimate access to all the information necessary to make this work. But failure is someone else's fault...
MS still have the only legitimate access to all the information necessary to make this work. But failure is someone else's fault...
Well, it's not so strange. After all, they have problems sometimes making *Windows* binaries work right on Windows.
To answer your first question. Linux distributions fill different needs. RedHat, SUSE, Are Enterprise Linux solutions meaning your CIO won't have a fit with using them. Debian, Fedora are Server based where you realize you are not paying for anything important from getting the Enterprise support. Then you have the likes like Ubuntu and Mint. Which are more Desktop/Workstation linux distributions meant for people to work with. Not just set it and forget it.
Linux was designed to be a lot like Unix so it w
Well people are using windows server for real business too. What is the point. Just because they can do something it doesn't mean they should.
"Enterprise" is a marketing term. It has no technological meaning. The "real" Linux is the one with the capabilities you need. If you need RedHat, then it's because you have incompetent tech workers who need a support contract, not because you need "real" Linux.
If you need RedHat, then it's because you have incompetent tech workers who need a support contract, not because you need "real" Linux.
Or, you run something shitty like Oracle DBMS, where the company will refuse to support you unless you run one of their approved OS's (i.e., Red Hat).
The "support contracts" also gain you access to developers when needed. At times I have had enterprise agreements with both RedHat and SUSE. On more that one occasion when facing esoteric bugs we have been able to escalate via our support contracts. As soon as they were able to reproduce the bugs they are were able to drive upstream code changes to fix the bugs.
Conversely I have worked directly with a number of open source software developer to address bugs, but I will say that it was much effective work
People run RedHat for the long-term support. Enterprises don't like being forced to upgrade on a vendor's schedule, and RedHat was the first Linux provider to recognize that and cater to it. Timely security upgrades for a consistent platform - over years - is what enterprise users want. And like it or not, that is a technological meaning.
I'm wondering why they don't do a sensible, stable version like OpenBSD.
Doing what I do now - developing for Linux in Visual Studio. And, to be honest, even though I develop for Linux, I personally prefer using Windows on the desktop both at work and at home (my little home server runs on Debian, but it is mostly used as a data graveyard and the only time I actually use it is when running midnight commander in a ssh session).
Well, uh...
"sensible" is the word you're looking for.
Visual Studio beats anything on Linux. If that's your main use for a computer then run whatever system it takes.
Obviously I run the software I develop, how else can I test it?
I simply don't use Linux as a workstation operating system.
Using Wine on Linux is much better for development and there are hardly any other use-cases.
...only for the subset of Windows applications (often old versions) that have gold/platinum support in Wine.
That said, once you accept that some people do actually want to run Windows (probably for the GUI - Linux folk never did get the message that a GUI is more than a way of running 8 copies of vim side-by-side), the real competitor to WSL for development is running Windows, with Linux as a virtual machine (as others have said, nobody ever picked Linux for its user-friendliness) set up to mimic your tar
Linux folks generally don't get GUIs because that was never part of their education. Most are perfectly happy with a command line interface. GUI development is hard and requires a very different skill set. It is more of an art with a lot of touchy-feely air about it. And one person's GUI is another's bane if not done correctly. Consider allowing the command line interface to be lifted into a GUI. What are the paradigms that must be supported? How orthogonal are the features? How do modal interactions cloud
"It's quite unfortunate that Microsoft enabled the wrong Linux (that's my personal opinion) by default within the Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL)," writes Kuhnemund, "and it is time to change it to the real stuff."
Running Windows binaries on Linux would be far more useful but very little effort seems to be devoted to that from the major Linux players.
A linux environment should be capable of maintaining a very tight jail to run windows binaries within. It might turn out to be the optimal solution in the long run.
I could see linux becoming the preferred platform to run legacy windows applications on. I have some favorite Win32 applications that won't run on 64 bit Windoes, for example. Corel bought the company that made them and snubbed them out, but they ran perfectly up to 32 bit XP.
> A Linux system without a bunch of proprietary software is almost unusable
Bullshit.
> MP3 and MP4 playback come to mind
There are dozens of FOSS music and video players, capable of playing pretty much any common (and most uncommon) format. including mp3, mp4 and many others.
> Nvidia drivers.
The proprietary nvidia driver is currently much better than nouveau. for AMD cards, it's much harder to tell. radeon is better for some things, fglrx is better for others.
BTW, the nvidia driver and steam (plus
What's stopping you maintaining the purity of your installs?
Give us the source code to make it work, then.
And if you don't want to buy a Windows license?
Running Linux binaries natively on Windows... that sounds awesome indeed
Sounds horrible to me. Why bother?
Presumably it gives the NSA the same access to Linux activity that Windows 10 already does?
Not sure what MS' motivation is, but it's good news for a lot of scientific software developers. Small teams or single researchers rarely have enough time to even keep the main development going, never mind keeping up with multiple OS targets. With this everybody can simply focus on Linux, and tell Windows users to just run it under the Linux layer and stop asking about a native port.
Embrace.
Extend.
Extinguish,
They're hoping that "linux" comes to mean just a particular set of utilities, no matter the OS.
In this day and age, virtualise. And it doesn't matter what OS you host virtual machines on, so long as they run.
Which is a death-knell to Windows, because the choice between "server core" and a barebones Linux install with a hypervisor? What's to choose except price and licensing?
Developers should be able to code on - literally - anything they want to. It helps in testing, if nothing else, if they are checking in code that is Windows-only and everyone complains that it breaks builds.
But they should all have all the target platforms as VMs, too. Then it's a matter of personal preference.
To be honest, I don't get why so many coders actually use MacBooks. It seems completely the wrong decision to me, if given free choice.
But the days of which OS is actually running on the hardware mattering are long gone. The choice of what you use as desktop is personal preference. The choice of what to use for backend services doesn't matter so long as you have people managing it.
Windows, at this point, is just a fancy GUI, not unlike which choice of DE you use on Linux. I think Microsoft are trying to claw that back a little and make you think that you can get rid of the Linux desktops and interfaces by using Windows.
You said it yourself -- "large organizations".
They're aiming for some kind of economies of scale in purchasing, application deployment and security that go way beyond the single-digit percentage of user base that developers represent.
They could just hand over the hardware and let the developers run their own machines, but this has all kinds of security implications and often bleed developer productivity in desktop maintenance overhead.
Running dev machines natively in Linux makes some sense, but may cut them off from other Windows-only applications they need to be part of the larger organization. as well as lack of visibility in enterprise management software. Running it in a VM has the same problems plus the added complexity of two environments.
I doubt Microsoft's solution is designed principally as a developer solution, either, but probably a long-term gambit to make it a more universal platform to retain users when the year of Linux on the Desktop rolls around. They must see some future in their crystal ball where enough Linux desktops exist that *not* being able to run some application is an existential risk to Windows.
There will not be a year of the Linux Desktop, but not because people do not want it, but because people do not care.
You know what the wonderword is? Pre-installed.
People buy an android phone and an iPad and a Win10 Portable. Because people do not care. And Microsoft is well aware of that.
Have Linux pre-installed on a machine and people will buy it. And I do not mean somewhere on a website. I mean in the store with no option of selecting anything else. Not just one store, all of the stores and if they want
We fired our agile transformation coach. What a goddamn bureaucrat.
I think that's a bingo.
Developers should use whatever platform they are most comfortable with.
Where I work, all of our code is designed to run on Linux, but all the developers ran Windows. Things were messy, because everyone created a tool chain around Windows (VMs with mounted shares, dev tools run locally on Windows, etc.), which did not work in production. When I came in and moved the toolchain to Linux, the integration became much nicer, because I could target Linux, but hand those tools off to the Windows users expecting min
Exactly what I'd expect said from an Agile transformation coach; fixation on the process instead of the result.
I think you are jumping to conclusions about me. This is not about me.
You are right that it is not just about process. Process is part of it. The largest issue, IME, is knowledge: do people know about VMs? Containers? ATDD? DevOps? etc. - at all levels, from the developers through the various managers who set the rules (and therefore can change the rules).
One thing that I have found is that if you give developers Windows machines, they learn that - they don't learn about Linux. That's fine if the org deploy
Why run Windows in the first place? I am an Agile transformation coach, and I work in large organizations, and I always wonder, Why, if they are deploying on RHEL, are their developers writing code on Windows laptops?
I have no admiration for M$ and I have used Linux in some form or other for more than fifteen years. I admit Windows 7 is a decent OS, may be the best after Win 2000.
Linux is still not a viable substitute to Windows when it comes to Desktop. I don't know how good/bad the IDEs used for enterprise SW development are on Linux. Coding is not the *only* activity a developer does and as an Agile coach you would know the *endless stream of meetings*...do we have a substitute for MS Outlook? IMHO Agile ideas may
It's quite unfortunate that Microsoft enabled the wrong Linux (that's my personal opinion) by default within the Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL),
Coming from someone who must use windows at work, it's fortunate that they (MS) are doing this at all. This arrogance and public disagreement within the community is uncalled for.
sudo echo "Feel better soon"
Coming from someone who must use windows at work, it's fortunate that they (MS) are doing this at all. This arrogance and public disagreement within the community is uncalled for.
I think it was meant to be cheeky, not mean-spirited.
Crappy tablets?? Surface Pro 3 and 4 RULES!
And yes you can make a virtualized image of your own but it's not one supplied by Microsoft, configured and performance tuned for that purpose.
Linux on Windows is part of Microsoft's 3-E strategy. If they can stunt the growth of Linux as an OS by co-opting Linux applications to run on Windows, they may eventually succeed in cutting the heart out of FOSS altogether. And they would LOVE to do that, because FOSS is one of the few significant forces standing between them and the conversion of the whole world to a software-as-a-service model, wherein the average user doesn't own shit and has fuck-all in the way of rights, choice, or legal recourse.
Anybody who has a choice shouldn't run Windows, and certainly shouldn't run Linux applications on Windows. And anybody who MUST run Windows, should also run Linux, and use Windows ONLY for those things that absolutely require it.
Linux on Windows is part of Microsoft's 3-E strategy.
Microsoft, you: only one of these is still hung up on that 20-year-old phrase.
The more things change, the more they remain the same.
I keep forgetting SUSE still exists.
Does anybody still use it, and how does it stack up against the other distro's?
you're lucky. i wish I could forget. it's been years, and i still have terrible flashbacks.
Why would you want to keep the truck around when you can jusr drive the Ferrari?
Suse origins (Score:2)