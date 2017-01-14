Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Debian Open Source Operating Systems

Debian 8.7 Released (debian.org) 123

Posted by EditorDavid from the packages-for-Jessie dept.
Debian 8.7 has been released. An anonymous reader quotes Debian.org: This update mainly adds corrections for security problems to the stable release, along with a few adjustments for serious problems. Security advisories were already published separately and are referenced where available. Please note that this update does not constitute a new version of Debian 8 but only updates some of the packages included.

There is no need to throw away old "jessie" CDs or DVDs but only to update via an up-to-date Debian mirror after an installation, to cause any out of date packages to be updated. Those who frequently install updates from security.debian.org won't have to update many packages and most updates from security.debian.org are included in this update.
86 packages have been updated -- including some fixes for systemd. ("Rework logic to determine when we decide to add automatic deps for mounts; various ordering fixes for ifupdown; systemctl: Fix argument handling when invoked as shutdown...")

Debian 8.7 Released

  • I started with Debian. It's a very nice system but as a newbie, I wasn't smart enough to work with it. So I went Ubuntu.. I know Dos games are old. But when I tried to update my Ubuntu operating system. I either had to start from scratch updating package after package and spend days to get them to possibly work again. Or forgo the update and use my backup. I used backup.. My Ubuntu 15.10 has reached its end of life. So I'm going to get a new hard drive and install Ubuntu 16 for Web searches and new softwar

  • Thank you Debian maintainers (Score:4, Informative)

    by cwveg ( 4219 ) on Sunday January 15, 2017 @05:10AM (#53671075)

    Have just reinstalled Debian after 17 years away from Linux on my home machines. I have to say I'm impressed. It worked on a 2007 MacBook without any messing around. Graphics, sound, fan speed, touchpad, brightness and volume buttons, sleep etc. all worked out of the box. The default desktop looks good. The fact that it's a root distribution and not derived from something else makes it feel solid. I'm liking it. I'm liking it a lot :-)

  • ...would be to get rid of systemd.

  • How To disable SystemD on Debian 8 (Score:3)

    by psergiu ( 67614 ) on Sunday January 15, 2017 @09:47PM (#53674413)

    http://without-systemd.org/wik... [without-systemd.org]
    http://jrigg.co.uk/linuxaudio/... [jrigg.co.uk]
    I did it, and it works perfectly if you don't use any Gnome & co. stuff.

