Debian 8.7 Released (debian.org) 5
Debian 8.7 has been released. An anonymous reader quotes Debian.org: This update mainly adds corrections for security problems to the stable release, along with a few adjustments for serious problems. Security advisories were already published separately and are referenced where available. Please note that this update does not constitute a new version of Debian 8 but only updates some of the packages included.
There is no need to throw away old "jessie" CDs or DVDs but only to update via an up-to-date Debian mirror after an installation, to cause any out of date packages to be updated. Those who frequently install updates from security.debian.org won't have to update many packages and most updates from security.debian.org are included in this update.
86 packages have been updated -- including some fixes for systemd. ("Rework logic to determine when we decide to add automatic deps for mounts; various ordering fixes for ifupdown; systemctl: Fix argument handling when invoked as shutdown...")
Re: (Score:2)
If FreeBSD worked with my tuner devices (cx88 PCI cards and an xc5000 USB device) together with MythTV, I'd consider switching. Might be time to check again.
Drip (Score:2)
worked with my tuner devices (cx88 PCI cards and an xc5000 USB device) together with MythTV
You're like a wet dream for QA people
One can hope (Score:2)
some fixes for systemd
There's only one fix for systemd: delete it.
Of course it has to be done right. 3 easy steps:
1) run Lennart Poettering's hard drives through a shredder
2) track down every person who ever cloned the source repo and burn their computers, tape backup and usb sticks
3) track down every cloud provider used by every single person who cloned the repo and burn their datacenters.
Losing all those cloud providers could drive us back a few decades as a connected society but it would be worth it. We need to walk away from