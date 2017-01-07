Linux.com Announces The Best Linux Distros for 2017 (linux.com) 45
Friday Linux.com published their list of "what might well be the best Linux distributions to be found from the ever-expanding crop of possibilities... according to task." Here's their winners (as chosen by Jack Wallen), along with a short excerpt of his analysis.
- Best distro for sysadmins : Parrot Linux. "Based on Debian and offers nearly every penetration testing tool you could possibly want. You will also find tools for cryptography, cloud, anonymity, digital forensics, programming, and even productivity."
- Best lightweight distribution: LXLE. "Manages to combine a perfect blend of small footprint with large productivity."
- Best desktop distribution: Elementary OS "I'm certain Elementary OS Loki will do the impossible and usurp Linux Mint from the coveted 'best desktop distribution' for 2017."
- Best Linux for IoT: Snappy Ubuntu Core "Can already be found in the likes of various hacker boards (such as the Raspberry Pi) as well as Erle-Copter drones, Dell Edge Gateways, Nextcloud Box, and LimeSDR."
- Best non-enterprise server distribution: CentOS. "Since 2004, CentOS has enjoyed a massive community-driven support system."
- Best enterprise server distribution: SUSE. "Don't be surprised if, by the end of 2017, SUSE further chips away at the current Red Hat market share."
Wallen also chose Gentoo for "Best distribution for those with something to prove," saying "This is for those who know Linux better than most and want a distribution built specifically to their needs... a source-based Linux distribution that starts out as a live instance and requires you to then build everything you need from source." And surprisingly, he didn't mention his own favorite Linux distro, Bodhi Linux, which he describes elsewhere as "a melding of Ubuntu and Enlightenment".
In the beginning, God created Debian. And He saw that it was good. But even good can be improved upon, so God created a help mate for Debian and He named that creature Ubuntu. And Ubuntu was fertile and multiplied and brought forth upon the Earth every distribution that crawled upon the land and swam in the sea below and flew in the air above. And God saw that it was good. Because people like to have choices and Linux is for people... and not just for corporations.
Debian (Score:2)
Parrot Linux and *buntu are based on Debian, so why not use the original ?
Ease of installation. It saves time not selection and unselecting all the packages. If you won't forget anything, you will waste a lot of time.
Why do the work a second time if somebody already has done it?
There will be people who will use Debian and make something identical or similar, but most people nowadays are not hobbyists tinkering with their OS, not that there is anything wrong with that. Most will want to install and start working with their system, not for their system.
The dude knows his choir.
Re: (Score:3)

Best Linux Distro (Score:3)
Best Linux Distro for people who just want to get stuff done: Linux Mint
Yeah I'm pretty much of the same mind. Debian for my servers and Mint for my desktop. I do prefer debians more stripped back but-with-options server chops, its familiar and I like it. But mint is a desktop setup that just works and doesnt have ubuntus baffling UI.
Mint is what I've been using for probably around 7 years now (can't remember exactly). Before that it was Ubuntu, and before that Gentoo and a couple of other things as I tested the water.
It's not perfect (no OS is), but I feel really comfortable using it, there are usually minimal surprises when upgrading, and I'm not afraid to recommend it to other people interested in trying Linux.
Anyone used ElementryOS? (Score:3)
The Website seems fairly low on information - essentially there's a (front) page of marketing which gives no sense as to what the environment is like, and then it's support/buy/involve yourself links.
I moved from Ubuntu to Mint last year and I'm on the verge of going back, partly because Cinnamon is now well supported within Ubuntu, and partly because Mint has some horrible design decisions, from being unable to upgrade in place, to the fact core UI components run Webkit under root (including the login) (I'm not kidding about that, and they don't disable plugins either, so I regularly get to confirm I accept the Adobe Acrobat license on the lockscreen login page because I haven't accepted it under root yet and because the login page loaded Webkit which loaded the Acrobat plugin.)
But... hey, if I'm going to change distro anyway, I'd be curious to know what the distro-of-the-year is like...
Mint supports package upgrades... (Score:2)
When I switched to Mint several years ago, I didn't like that they didn't support "upgrading in place". However, one of the reasons I switched to Mint (from Ubuntu) was because I had upgraded so many times in place (7 or 8) that my system wasn't stable and was slowing down. So I made the decision to change my partitions and go with the idea of keeping my base install small, my home directory on a separate partition, etc. My upgrades since then have been very painless and faster!
However, they DO now suppo
Old memes are the best memes (Score:2)
Eye of the Beholder (Score:3)
These types of lists are always biased in a "Beauty is in the eye of the beholder" kind of way. I've been using linux for 20 years now and don't really agree with most of their choices. These lists might get someone new started with Linux, but people eventually gravitate towards what works for them once they get their sea legs.
