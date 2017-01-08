Interviews: Ask Red Hat CEO Jim Whitehurst A Question (redhat.com) 24
Jim Whitehurst joined Red Hat in 2008, as its valuation rose past $10 billion and the company entered the S&P 500. He believes that leaders should engage people, and then provide context for self-organizing, and in 2015 even published The Open Organization: Igniting Passion and Performance (donating all proceeds to the Electronic Frontier Foundation). The book describes a post-bureaucratic world of community-centric companies led with transparency and collaboration, with chapters on igniting passion, building engagement, and choosing meritocracy over democracy.
Jim's argued that Red Hat exemplifies "digital disruption," and recently predicted a world of open source infrastructure running proprietary business software. Fortune has already called Red Hat "one of the geekiest firms in the business," and their open source cloud computing platform OpenStack now competes directly with Amazon Web Services. Red Hat also sponsors the Fedora Project and works with the One Laptop per Child initiative.
So leave your best questions in the comments. (Ask as many questions as you'd like, but please, one per comment.) We'll pick out the very best questions, and then forward them on for answers from Red Hat CEO Jim Whitehurst.
Systemd, WTF? (Score:2, Interesting)
Systemd, WTF???
As I understand it, one of the stated goals was to speed up boot times. It's had exactly the opposite effect on my Ubuntu system -- that is, when the boot doesn't die altogether when I try to mount NFS shares. (Also, thanks to systemd, I can't even *reboot* or shut down the machine when there's a hung NFS process. I am forced to hard-reset it.)
For years, warning flags have been raised about systemd. It more or less seems that we're bringing all the disadvantages of the Windows architectur
Re: Systemd, WTF? (Score:1)
My question is related: is Red Hat, as an organization, at all concerned about the damage that systemd has done to Linux's usability, its reputation, and its community? Is Red Hat concerned with how systemd has driven so many Linux users to FreeBSD?
Re: (Score:2)
And a follow up, why not spend some of RedHat's money on a sane init system?
I'm sure you can put a few dollars and bright minds on a system that works reliably. The last thing I want my embedded system to do is get hung up on an init failure.
Re: (Score:1)
Actually if you just read up a tiny bit on the subject you would know for starters that Windows does not have anything remotely similar to systemd, it's has some overlap with macOS (but systemd does more).
Dependency based loading does not only improve performance (as unnecessary modules and code won't launch just to quit immediately) it improves efficiency, power consumption etc.
Now systemd isn't fool proof and probably not bugfree either, just like bad init scripts can cause issues so can a fucked up profi
Re: (Score:2)
The plans for CentOS? (Score:2, Interesting)
Now that CentOS has received a more official status in the RH world, what are the plans for the project?
if meritocracy over democracy (Score:3)
Are you guys going to merge with ... (Score:2)
... The Red Hat Society [redhatsociety.com]?
Re: (Score:1)
OpenStack not RHEV? That doesn't even make sense. Do you mean KVM not RHEV? How exactly is OpenStack a replacement for RHEV?
Open source? (Score:2)
Does RedHat want to be the new M&? (Score:2)
Love open source.
http://www.forbes.com/sites/be... [forbes.com]
Is Redhat aspiring to be the new Microsoft?
KVM (Score:2)
It appears plain that Red Hat has spent plenty of money on virtualization with KVM and friends.
It is plain to me that KVM and friends work fine on every other distribution.
If my goal is a KVM host, why should I buy RHEL instead of just using it on some other distribution?
Proprietary driver support (Score:2)
Hi Jim,
Many proprietary hardware vendors continue not to take the Linux desktop and workstation markets seriously. Recall, e.g., Linus's rant against nvidia [slashdot.org]. As a leader in the Linux and FOSS communities, what will you do to persuade major vendors to write and maintain functional drivers for RHEL and Fedora?
Thank you,
- A.