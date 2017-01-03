Linus Torvalds Announces Ridiculously Small Second Linux 4.10 Release Candidate (softpedia.com) 43
The first day of 2017 starts off for Linux users with the release of the second RC (Release Candidate) development version of the upcoming Linux 4.10 kernel, as announced by Linus Torvalds himself. From a report on Softpedia: As expected, Linux kernel 4.10 entered development two weeks after the release of Linux kernel 4.9, on Christmas Day (December 25, 2016), but don't expect to see any major improvements or any other exciting things in RC2, which comes one week after the release of the first RC, because most of the developers were busy partying. With a total of 26 changes, Linux kernel 4.10 Release Candidate 2 is extremely small for an RC build, but Linus Torvalds decided not to skip it and interrupt the development cycle of Linux 4.10 just because of the Christmas and New Year's holidays. "It's been a really slow week between Christmas Day and New Years Day, and I am not complaining at all. It does mean that RC2 is ridiculously and unrealistically small," said Linus Torvalds in the mailing list announcement. "I almost decided to skip RC2 entirely, but a small little meaningless release every once in a while never hurt anybody."
Back before development was professionalized, was Christmas a period of rapid change as kernel hackers finally had time off work to really dig into Linux?
Re: (Score:3)
Back before development was professionalized, was Christmas a period of rapid change as kernel hackers finally had time off work to really dig into Linux?
I doubt it. Many would be students and for Christmas they are busy with family things. The days it's soggy, windy and overall shitty to be out in late autumn or early spring long before exams would probably be the bulk of it.
