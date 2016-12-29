OpenELEC 7.0 Linux Distribution Now Available For PC and Raspberry Pi (betanews.com) 7
Readers BrianFagioli writes: Some operating systems are targeted at a single use to minimize the overhead and maximize the power of the hardware. One such focused OS is OpenELEC. This Linux distribution is designed to serve as a media center -- nothing more, nothing less. Today, the popular distro reaches stable version 7.0. There are images for both x86 and Raspberry Pi 2 and 3, meaning there is a very good chance you own compatible hardware. OpenELEC 7.0 release contain a Kodi major version bump. If you are updating from OpenELEC 6.0 or earlier we strongly recommend you perform a full backup before performing a manual update. If you experience issues please perform a soft-reset to clear OpenELEC and Kodi settings. "The OpenELEC 7.0 (internal version 7.0.0) release has been published. Users running OpenELEC 6.95.1 or later with auto-update enabled will be prompted on-screen to reboot and apply the update once it has been downloaded and enabled in some hours. Users running older OpenELEC releases or with auto-update disabled will need to manually update," says Stephan Raue, maintainer, OpenELEC Mediacenter Project.
How popular is it after "the whole band exept the drummer, who was an ass", left and forked LibreElec (with will, in a few days, release v8.0 with Kodi 17)?!?!
Fork based on creative differences based on what I've seen in the forums. LibreELEC are on a more up to date release based on the underlying Kodi code.
I saw some people complain about OpenELEC's releases being too slow, but personally it was really giving me the s***ts updating as often as it was so I've disabled updating all together. I can't see any major reason to jump between minor versions all the time as I wasn't missing anything feature wise. YMMV
LibreElec is the well supported fork that left OpenElec because the brand owner was an asshat.
You know, typical open source solution to the problem of the brand being owned by an idiot or being bought by Evil Corp.
Netscape -> Mozilla -> FireFox
MySQL -> MariaDB
OpenOffice -> LibreOffice
Cyanogenmod -> Lineage OS
I'm sure there are PLENTY others
https://libreelec.tv/2016/03/lets-rock-this-gig/
It's a media center appliance that uses the Linux kernel and a few user space bits and bobs to start up Kodi (XBMC). Last I checked it was non-trivial to install your own stuff and generally hack about without rebuilding the lot from source... so sure it's a "linux distribution," in that it distributes "Linux" but I find that term unhelpful.