The Linux Foundation Offers 50% Discounts On Training

An anonymous reader writes: The non-profit association that sponsors Linus Torvalds' work on Linux also offers self-paced online training and certification programs. And now through December 22, they're available at a 50% discount. "Make learning Linux and other open source technologies your New Year's Resolution this holiday season," reads a special page at LinuxFoundation.org. There's training in Linux security, networking, and system administration, as well as software-defined networking and OpenStack administration. (Plus a course called "Fundamentals Of Professional Open Source Management," and two certification programs that can make you a Linux Foundation-certified engineer or system administrator.)
And if you order right now, they'll also give you a free mug with a penguin on it.



  • But, Linus Tovalds (Score:5, Informative)

    by destinyland ( 578448 ) on Sunday December 18, 2016 @06:09PM (#53510323)
    They sponsors Linus's kernel development.

    Why exactly are we ragging on them?
    • They won't put the good courses on kernel development on sale. They are offering garden variety intro/admin courses that you can find anywhere online much cheaper and sticking the Linux foundation name on them.

      by gmack ( 197796 )
      Because they passed themselves off as an organisation for professionals and then turned their back on all of their non corporate contributors with no warning and never understood that those of us who paid for membership were doing it for more than just discounts.
  • For 2017... (Score:3)

    by creimer ( 824291 ) on Sunday December 18, 2016 @06:50PM (#53510561) Homepage
    I'm thinking about adding the Red Hat Certification to my to-do list. Half the staff at my government IT job has Red Hat certification but we work in a Windows shop. Must be in preparation for using bash on Windows 10 when the powers to be decide to roll that out. Someday.

