Ubuntu Linux

Linux Mint 18.1 'Serena' Is Here For Christmas

Posted by msmash
Long time reader BrianFagioli writes: if you love Linux Mint and use it regularly, I have very good news -- version 18.1 'Serena' is finally here. There are two desktop environments from which to choose -- Cinnamon and Mate. Regardless of which version you choose, please know that it is based on Ubuntu 16.04, which offers long-term support (LTS). In other words, Linux Mint 18.1 will be supported until 2021. Linux Mint 18.1 comes with the updated Cinnamon 3.2 which looks to be wonderful. The Mint team touts a new screensaver/ login screen in the desktop environment, and yeah, it looks good.

    I know what I'm getting everyone this season!

  • Remember a Linux isn't just for Christmas, it's for life.

  • The screenshots look a lot like some other desktop I have seen.

      The desktop environment itself is Cinnamon, and it is available in some other distros as well.

    I never thought I would see screensavers and login screens as the touted new Linux features.

    Not a bad thing. I just think it speaks to how mature Linux has become as a general user OS. No longer are we talking about dependency hell or config file editing. Almost everything *just works*.

    My first distro was Slackware on several floppy images. I spent days tracking down and installing package dependencies just to try to get X11 to work and, giving up on that, working on simpler problems like getting Sendmail configured....

    Pretty amazing if you ask me.

    Though, I think Linux would still be strictly a hacker's OS if it weren't for commercial interests and money.

      Pretty amazing if you ask me. Though, I think Linux would still be strictly a hacker's OS if it weren't for commercial interests and money.

      Well yeah, but not like when you hire people to write closed source software. Mostly it's people that have volunteered lots of work on it already that get funded to quit their day job, which means you have few people that are there just for the paycheck.

      > Almost everything *just works*.

      I tried mint because i didn't like unity on ubuntu but i got error messages - with spelling mistakes - on a clean install (think the errors were to do with not having a mailbox set up or something, but ..you know..clean install? easy to test, you'd think, right?). Also, try getting mint-specific help. there are vanishingly few sites there. Why not just use ubuntu if you're going to use a ubuntu-based os? Oh, yeah, screen savers and different window managers. Right.

    • I have used Linux for 21 years already, going from Suse to Ubuntu and then Mint after Unity was introduced. I could not be happier on my new job when I started 1 december that I was allowed to choose my own laptop as long as it was made by their preferred supplier. As a web developer I favor screen real estate more than the portability of a laptop, so I was very happy I noticed the Intel NUC 6 which I fitted with 2 x 24"monitors. I installed Mint 18 on it and was as happy as any /. reader could be.

      Until my

    It has a new screensaver/ login screen - I have to get it!

  • Awesome. Linux Mint is my desktop and I stick to LTS because, well, I've got better things to do with my time than re-install an OS every six months.

    That being said, an in-place upgrade from 18 to 18.1 doesn't sound like a big deal. :-)

      One of the FreeBSD foundation servers started off as something like FreeBSD 2.0 32bit, and has been getting in-place upgrades since. It was last announced was FreeBSD 9.3 64bit and running executables that are nearly 20 years old and they no longer have the source-code for. I thought the idea of in-place upgrades has been solved for decades.

  • They are nothing exciting, just iterating on what works. I don't feel like the rug is yanked out from under me with each major update as I have in the past with other OSes and some other distros. Thanks Mint team.

  • Upgrading from 18 to 18.1 shouldn't be a problem, right? Just wonder what the general advice is because I've switched to Mint 18 for the first time recently.

      Technically, no issues.

      I recommend not to upgrade every single kernel release though... or at least be mindful of the boot partition. They keep old copies of kernels in the boot partition, which does eventually fill up, and b0rks the boot process. If you have full-disk-encryption, that causes the whole system to be b0rked... Yes, you *can* get everything fixed after that (and recover data), but it's just a major pain in the neck that happens out of the blue...

  • Had a website that showed how to take Cinnanom and make it KDE plasma. did it but it's too cpu intensive. going to see how dual booting Cinnamon anf KDE works.

    I'd really like to use that program KDE-Connect, it's something i could really use and heard nothing but guoo about it.

    Cinnamon>KDE I was able to quad boot :) default/Plasma/Cinnamon/Cinnamon (software rendering).

    Don't have link handy but will post if there is an interest.

    KDE-Connect you connect ur phone and forget about is all is shown on the disp

    Didn't see direct links -- just off to Betanews blather. So here they are...

    Disclaimer: Been using Mint for years now. It's the schiznit.

  • with 18.0 or even 17.3 what I'm using now.
  • The kernel in 16.04 simply does not work with skylake graphics (not anecdotal: ArsTech was bitching about that too). Even when I've moved to 16.10 I still had to hard reboot my machine from time to time. Now I'm on fedora 25 (cinnamon spin) and it is rock solid.

