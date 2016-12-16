Linux Mint 18.1 'Serena' Is Here For Christmas (betanews.com) 62
Long time reader BrianFagioli writes: if you love Linux Mint and use it regularly, I have very good news -- version 18.1 'Serena' is finally here. There are two desktop environments from which to choose -- Cinnamon and Mate. Regardless of which version you choose, please know that it is based on Ubuntu 16.04, which offers long-term support (LTS). In other words, Linux Mint 18.1 will be supported until 2021. Linux Mint 18.1 comes with the updated Cinnamon 3.2 which looks to be wonderful. The Mint team touts a new screensaver/ login screen in the desktop environment, and yeah, it looks good.
No, because the patch was out before the announcement. And we don't have to wait until the second Tuesday of January to (Maybe) get the fix.
All you need to do is patch your system.
What new 0day are you talking about? It doesn't seem to exist yet.
You didn't look at the -1day exploit list did you. The Doctor updates it when he returns.
I know what I'm getting everyone this season!
Remember a Linux isn't just for Christmas, it's for life.
The desktop environment itself is Cinnamon, and it is available in some other distros as well.
I never thought I would see screensavers and login screens as the touted new Linux features.
Not a bad thing. I just think it speaks to how mature Linux has become as a general user OS. No longer are we talking about dependency hell or config file editing. Almost everything *just works*.
My first distro was Slackware on several floppy images. I spent days tracking down and installing package dependencies just to try to get X11 to work and, giving up on that, working on simpler problems like getting Sendmail configured....
Pretty amazing if you ask me.
Though, I think Linux would still be strictly a hacker's OS if it weren't for commercial interests and money.
distros that use systemd aren't linux any more than android is linux.
Haters who spew the same crap anonymously in every thread don't have opinions worth considering any more so than do 5 year-olds.
And even if your point were correct it would not matter - many of the distros that utilize systemd are excellent (even if you consider systemd to be a flaw).
Well yeah, but not like when you hire people to write closed source software. Mostly it's people that have volunteered lots of work on it already that get funded to quit their day job, which means you have few people that are there just for the paycheck.
> Almost everything *just works*.
I tried mint because i didn't like unity on ubuntu but i got error messages - with spelling mistakes - on a clean install (think the errors were to do with not having a mailbox set up or something, but
..you know..clean install? easy to test, you'd think, right?). Also, try getting mint-specific help. there are vanishingly few sites there. Why not just use ubuntu if you're going to use a ubuntu-based os? Oh, yeah, screen savers and different window managers. Right.
I have used Linux for 21 years already, going from Suse to Ubuntu and then Mint after Unity was introduced. I could not be happier on my new job when I started 1 december that I was allowed to choose my own laptop as long as it was made by their preferred supplier. As a web developer I favor screen real estate more than the portability of a laptop, so I was very happy I noticed the Intel NUC 6 which I fitted with 2 x 24"monitors. I installed Mint 18 on it and was as happy as any
Awesome. Linux Mint is my desktop and I stick to LTS because, well, I've got better things to do with my time than re-install an OS every six months.
That being said, an in-place upgrade from 18 to 18.1 doesn't sound like a big deal.
:-)
Sadly, no. Tried 17.3 to 18 twice and twice the process headed south quickly. Backup your data and start afresh. This is rare for Mint as I've upgraded without too much ado for several years now. 18 is a paradigm shift under the hood (blame Debian / Ubuntu and the flat-pack snaps) - which now breaks all the downstream distros.
They are nothing exciting, just iterating on what works. I don't feel like the rug is yanked out from under me with each major update as I have in the past with other OSes and some other distros. Thanks Mint team.
Oh I quite agree. The ability to do a network install of a desktop os targeting home (not corporate) users is critical. I mean, probably 0.001% of the potential user base considers it a high priority, so they should be allocating volunteer developer time to that rather than silly things like improving the user experience.
Technically, no issues.
I recommend not to upgrade every single kernel release though... or at least be mindful of the boot partition. They keep old copies of kernels in the boot partition, which does eventually fill up, and b0rks the boot process. If you have full-disk-encryption, that causes the whole system to be b0rked... Yes, you *can* get everything fixed after that (and recover data), but it's just a major pain in the neck that happens out of the blue...
Had a website that showed how to take Cinnanom and make it KDE plasma. did it but it's too cpu intensive. going to see how dual booting Cinnamon anf KDE works.
I'd really like to use that program KDE-Connect, it's something i could really use and heard nothing but guoo about it.
Cinnamon>KDE I was able to quad boot
:) default/Plasma/Cinnamon/Cinnamon (software rendering).
Don't have link handy but will post if there is an interest.
Didn't see direct links -- just off to Betanews blather. So here they are...
Disclaimer: Been using Mint for years now. It's the schiznit.
