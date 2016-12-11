Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Linux Kernel 4.9 Officially Released (kernel.org) 80

"As expected, today, December 11, 2016, Linus Torvalds unleashed the final release of the highly anticipated Linux 4.9 kernel," reports Softpedia. prisoninmate shares their article: Linux kernel 4.9 entered development in mid-October, on the 15th, when Linus Torvalds decided to cut the merge window short by a day just to keep people on their toes, but also to prevent them from sending last-minute pull requests that might cause issues like it happened with the release of Linux kernel 4.8, which landed just two weeks before first RC of Linux 4.9 hit the streets... There are many great new features implemented in Linux kernel 4.9, but by far the most exciting one is the experimental support for older AMD Radeon graphics cards from the Southern Islands/GCN 1.0 family, which was injected to the open-source AMDGPU graphics driver...

There are also various interesting improvements for modern AMD Radeon GPUs, such as virtual display support and better reset support, both of which are implemented in the AMDGPU driver. For Intel GPU users, there's DMA-BUF implicit fencing, and some Intel Atom processors got a P-State performance boost. Intel Skylake improvements are also present in Linux kernel 4.9.
There's also dynamic thread-tracing, according to Linux Today. (And hopefully they fixed the "buggy crap" that made it into Linux 4.8.) LWN.net calls this "by far the busiest cycle in the history of the kernel project."

  • Landed? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Linux kernel 4.8, which landed just two weeks before first RC of Linux 4.9

    I thought a software release was a "launch." Since landing is the opposite of launching, does that mean 4.8 was discontinued or something? Or will Kanye be "dropping" a new version of the kernel next month?

    • Since landing is the opposite of launching

      Could it be that these two concepts not only aren't mutually exclusive... but that they might even be interrelated??

  • If you're running Ubuntu 16.04 though, kernel 4.8 still is a feature released in February and a future, to be defined kernel is supported a good six months after that. Did annoying notice this? According to that schedule at least, so that you can upgrade with a long and semi-obscure apt-get command.

    https://wiki.ubuntu.com/Kernel... [ubuntu.com]

    I'd sure like to upgrade to a GCN card. The low end, low power ones are all GCN 1.0 (Cape Verde and Oland GPUs). A nine month wait for official support is much. And I'm counting f

