Fedora-based Linux Distro Korora (Version 25) Now Available For Download (betanews.com) 31
BrianFagioli writes: If you want to use Fedora but do not want to spend time manually installing packages and repos, there is a solid alternative -- Korora. Despite the funny-sounding name, it is a great way to experience Fedora in a more user-friendly way. Wednesday, version 25, code-named 'Gurgle', became available for release.
I know, we should take all of the 32-bit users and hide their left shoes and stomp on their pets.
Spin up an instance on your favorite cloud service. You don't need hardware.
Sounds like a fun project any you would recommend with straightforward pricing?
Some of the cloud providers have freebies. The AWS Free Tier lets you run a Micro Instance & other services for up to 1 year; Google Cloud Platform give us a $300 credit to spend as you please.
I don't understand the reason for this (Score:3)
How does Korora know what packages I need installed?
The NSA gathers that information for them.
Actually, that's not what it does. If you glance at their site, what they do is select one package for each major function, but make alternatives available in their repos. Actually, I've noticed that it seems to have become something of a 'selling' point for distros these days - "Only one app installed for each funtion".
The same way Slashdot knows that I've been shopping for whole-house water filters, and presents me with ads for them on Slashdot pages. It starts to feel a bit creepy sometimes...
I think dists like Fedora almost have it right, offering a functioning desktop out of the box but not going crazy installing crap someone may not want. Even so, I think