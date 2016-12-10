Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Fedora-based Linux Distro Korora (Version 25) Now Available For Download (betanews.com) 31

Posted by EditorDavid from the codename-Gurgle dept.
BrianFagioli writes: If you want to use Fedora but do not want to spend time manually installing packages and repos, there is a solid alternative -- Korora. Despite the funny-sounding name, it is a great way to experience Fedora in a more user-friendly way. Wednesday, version 25, code-named 'Gurgle', became available for release.

