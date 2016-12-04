Linux Mint 18.1 'Serena' BETA Ubuntu-based Operating System Now Available For Download (betanews.com) 137
BrianFagioli shares his story on Beta News: Feeling fatigued by Windows 10 and its constant updates and privacy concerns? Can't afford one of those beautiful new MacBook Pro laptops? Don't forget, Linux-based desktop operating systems are just a free download away, folks!
If you do decide to jump on the open source bandwagon, a good place to start is Linux Mint. Both the Mate and Cinnamon desktop environments should prove familiar to Windows converts, and since it is based on Ubuntu, there is a ton of compatible packages. Today, the first beta of Linux Mint 18.1 'Serena' becomes available for download.
Here's the release notes for both Cinammon and MATE.
I develop C++ applications mainly for Linux. I use Visual C++ and Xcode (I got accustomed to it after some time) to develop, then I log on Linux to "port" the code with vi, GCC, etc, and add Linux specific features.
Is there a decent GUI for developing on Linux now?
You can use VS on a Windows machine to build/debug on Linux now. You can also run a light version, "VS Code," natively on Linux - it's free and open source, but I don't know how full-featured it is.
I looked up the information about VS build/debug functionality for Linux. Thanks a lot!
Wow! How the world has changed..
Try Code::Blocks. [codeblocks.org] It runs on Windows, Linux and Mac.
Read more carefully friend. The first option seems to work for him. VS Code is another option.
Nerdy devs say it sucks, but eclipse does the job for me.
http://www.eclipse.org/downloa... [eclipse.org]
https://eclipse.org/cdt/ [eclipse.org]
I develop C++ applications mainly for Linux
... Is there a decent GUI for developing on Linux now?
I assume by "GUI" you mean IDE? I'd try NetBeans. It's mostly known for Java development, but has a decent C++ development module as well. It's perhaps five to ten years behind the state-of-the-art on Windows, but it's certainly quite usable. I'm using it to port my game engine at the moment, as well as an open-source cross-platform C++ library I maintain on GitHub.
Oh, and if you do check it out, make sure to grab it directly from netbeans.org, as the one in packages is often quite outdated. Current ve
Yeah! Nice one! emacs all the way like it was intended to be in the first place!
Just Curious, Tried LLVM (Clang)? If so, what do you think?
Is there a decent GUI for developing on Linux now?
Sure: XEmacs
A co-worker has used Code Blocks (www.codeblocks.org and https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]) and it seems okay.
+1 for Lazarus; (object) pascal is a dog of a language syntax-wise, but the quality of libraries available for lazarus, and the comprehensiveness of the IDE are exceptionally good.
For C++ programming in Linux, I believe the go-to is code:blocks (as already mentioned), but I use CodeLite which is a younger open-source IDE. It's a very feature rich and slick environment for c++1x/y development but has a bit of a learning curve and takes a bit of tweaking to get it to work the way you want. I've used it to
If you're willing to pay money for an IDE, CLion [jetbrains.com] is fantastic.
If you're not willing to pay money, Qt Creator [www.qt.io] is also pretty good, and despite having "Qt" in the name it is perfectly good at working on non-Qt projects.
Anybody who tells you to use Eclipse can't be trusted.
and despite having "Qt" in the name it is perfectly good at working on non-Qt projects.
Duh! Then again, although eclipse has java in its name, it doesn't mean it has to be used only for java projects. Are you really up to an argument with one of the oldest company on this planet (e.g. HAL)?
Eclipse works fine...
Then again, although eclipse has java in its name
... No it doesn't. If you're going to try to make a useless semantic argument, at least get your semantics right.
Eclipse works fine...
If you don't mind massive memory consumption, painfully slow auto-completion, random crashes, and awful CMake support, sure. Have you ever actually used CLion or Qt Creator?
I think the best way for someone to start using Linux is to install PuTTY on a Windows machine and buy a virtual server (linode, chunkhost, whatever). Setting up a server to do something practical is way more rewarding than wrestling with a desktop system.
Well theoretically you have to install the services you want. "apt-get install nginx" or whatever. Then edit the config files for a few minutes and poke around at the logs for a few hours to figure out why it's not working.
The last server I rented was pretty much like that. Click click here, pay there, your root password is hunter2. It came with a preconfigured $distro (i forgot which(*)) all with httpd and some database running, literally turnkey.
(*) All I've used it for was bootstrapping the NetBSD installation
3,2,1 systemd
I've noticed a trend, not only on Slashdot but elsewhere, that in trying to get people to use desktop Linux distros a lot of the advocacy is based on what Windows (specifically Windows 10) is doing in terms of telemetry, reduction of control over the operating system and what not, and basically elements of Windows, and NOT about how Linux is better in specific ways.
That's an interesting point, and much of the anti-Linux pro-Windows marketing targets that very point, by emphasizing what Windows can do which Linux cannot. (It will inevitably be vertical apps, high-end gaming, high-end features in things like PhotoShop, etc.)
Of course, the real draw (for many of us) with Linux is the concept free as in beer and especially free as in freedom. And with Windows 10 becoming the spyware of the millenium, there are people looking for alternatives. So a certain amount of what i
I switched to Linux Mint for several reasons, not the least of which was the telemetry.
Mint has been an outstanding OS for me on my laptop, I never boot into Windows on it anymore. Not for close to a year I think.
I recently went to Cambodia for a few weeks and took my laptop. I was able to do everything I needed- mail, video, Skype, remote access, etc. No need to boot into Windows, which I thought I might have to do. One of my niche apps, a little Windows cardfile app called AZZCard, works fine under Wine.
I agree with what the parent says here, but two other basic issues I'd point out in terms of "how Linux is better" are:
(1) Choice. I'm not talking about distros necessarily, which sometimes seem to fragment the Linux community unnecessarily. I mean just choice in general about what to install, how to manage it, how to use it, etc. I've definitely noticed a trend in software over the past 15 years or so to HIDE or outright DISABLE more and more choices.
Linux is sometimes criticized for TOO much choice
end-user ease of use easily on a par with Windows
Actually, I have to disagree vigorously with this one. Windows is much more of a pain in the ass than Linux to use, for many reasons. The biggest one that comes to mind is updates. On Linux Mint, they're ridiculously easy: just click on the little shield icon when it's red, then click "install updates" on that window. Minimize and go back to your work. I believe it's also possible to make it fully automatic though I haven't tried that. On Windows, updat
Agreed. My experience with Windows and Linux is that Linux is considerably easier to use, and with fewer "pain points". Updates and installing software are almost effortless with Linux. I get to do updates when I want, and because I do them often, they are small and quick, and my machines stay up to date. With Linux I don't have to deal with forced updates that are huge and slow and bring my machines to a near halt. I have more control.
I switched to the Mint Linux at home in 2008 because my FreeBSD 4.xy and later PC-BSD was getting hard to keep up-to-date at that time. The main issue was flash plugins for browsers and suchlike. At that time I had problems running newer versions of FreeBSD on my computer built from quite a few salvaged parts, and I was too poor/frugal to purchase a new PC.
Just like with FreeBSD, Mint Linux was a love at first sight. Much more to my taste than other Linux distributions that I kept testing.
So, for some of us
I'm using MacOS, Windows and Linux for a long time, though mostly Linux for work and programming nowadays, and I'd say the reason is that Linux is not particularly better than Windows in many respects. It's mostly different. I've had no weird update problems on Linux ever (maybe I was lucky), in contrast to many update problems and rollbacks in Windows. But there are many other problems on Linux and I've often had to twiddle around with configuration files in
/etc to fix things. Overall, both operating sys
Who wants to use a developer machine that connects to 100+ servers owned by another company without any control by the local administrator?
Apparently, most users and developers, judging by how many use Windows and ardently defend it, including on this very site. Most people just don't care about those freedoms, or privacy.
Linux is an ideal environment for me, but I'm a Linux kernel developer so I probably don't represent a typical user.
I almost exclusively boot to Linux on my MBP. I like having a laptop with decent 3D acceleration and good Linux support.
speak for yourself but no one else. My laptop runs Linux Mint 17.3, all devices work because it takes 5 minutes of research to find laptops that will work. I don't do games. OpenShot and gimp are good enough media apps for me, vlc for viewing. SageMath works well, it was made for Linux. Spreadsheets with LIbreOffice are fine.
and if you pry your head out of Bill Gate's ass the world smells much better. Back to your games, windblows boy
But I want them to continue wasting money on Microsoft and other closed source wares. If BSD and Linux become too common my salary will drop, so fuck 'em.
I use Mint on a 5 year old laptop and it's fine. It's fast, everything works, and I see no reason whatsoever to spend $800 on a Macbook or a new Windows laptop.
Exactly! Linux laptops aren't going to be running anything intensive anyway, so just running Linux on a cheap old laptop is fine.
For the love of god, don't do this to yourself. Just get a Macbook Air. $800 might be a bit overpriced but Linux = wasted time plus limited programs.
I can't imagine wanting to get an expensive new laptop and putting Linux on it.
Oh meh, Mac is my main platform, Linux second. But There isn't a damn thing wrong with cruising on Linux on a fast laptop. Got my better half high end touchscreen laptop with W8, and after a month she refused to use it. Linux Mint was close enough to what she learned on, and now that it doesn't have the Windows smegma overhead, it flies on Mint. She likes it. She likes the speed of it.That's good enough for me.
It's something you do to an old laptop - you can't game on it, you won't use it for media applications. Linux is either going to be used for a server that needs something faster than the fastest laptop, or is just for dicking around on the web, in which case just get the cheapest thing you can.
Nobody in the world needs/wants a high-end Linux laptop.
Well I'll be damned I am in a conversation with the person who knows exactly what all people want,
Not half as bummed as I'd be if I failed at reading comprehension half as badly as you do.
Not half as bummed as I'd be if I failed at reading comprehension half as badly as you do.
There was a time, years ago, when installing Linux on a computer was a bit of a chore. The search for drivers could be frustrating. But the last time I had that problem was around 8 years ago, and even then, it was because I was installing on a fresh just released out of the gate laptop, and turns out, a driver was available the next day.
The last time I had a problem with a Windows driver? Last month.
The touch screen on my wife's laptop works perfectly. All the functions of the laptop work. And update
Are you bummed that you bought a "touch screen laptop," installed Linux, and suddently it worked for shit?
Why do you think it "worked for shit"? Linux Mint works perfectly on a touchscreen.
Then again, you are the sort of person who makes Simpson references by the second word of a post.
Stupid sexy Flanders.
there's an ubuntu answer
open ati driver is really good though
no, no it's not
Eh, sort of. There's kind of this area (https://wiki.freedesktop.org/xorg/RadeonFeature/) between the oldest ATI and the newest AMD where Hybrid Graphics support still doesn't exist....and for those of us with a muxless discrete GPU (I don't know, every modern laptop with a discrete GPU?), this has been sucking royally for the past 9+ months. See, the discrete GPU needs more than its driver to be loaded: it needs modesetting compiled into it as well (to tell the muxless GPU about the various inputs / output
If you are on Slashdot and haven't switched to Linux by now, then it seems extremely unlikely that you ever will.
I hope you all enjoy whatever OS you happen to be using today.
My mouse doesn't feel right on Linux, I would switch if it weren't for that.
Maybe your mouse is just shy. Have you tried introducing it slowly?
My mouse doesn't feel right on Linux, I would switch if it weren't for that.
Maybe your mouse is just shy. Have you tried introducing it slowly?
Just make certain you wrap duct tape around it first - you don't want it exploding.
At least that's what I hear you have to to with Hamsters.
I have to say I have complained a lot about the mouse on all Macintosh systems I've ever used. Compared to Linux and Windows I find it quite mushy feeling and slow. So I understand how frustrating that is.
I suspect the mouse is not your only reason for not switching, though. If the mouse is really your only reason, it's worth looking fairly deeply into how to correct the mouse tracking to suit your needs. If switching to Linux is important to you, and would provide utility, which I kind of doubt.
And I su
What's a mouse?
Wait until you have to recompile your kernel to get your modem working!
If you are on Slashdot and haven't switched to Linux by now, then it seems extremely unlikely that you ever will.
Not necessarily. For some of us, we use Linux in some contexts and would prefer to use it, but there's at least one thing keeping us stuck on another platform. I'll stop using Windows as soon as I'm able, but it just hasn't hit that point yet.
I use Windows at work because of Outlook/Exchange calendar. If my work switched to an iOS only calendar app, then I'd have to get an iPhone/iPad instead of an Android device. If we switched to an X11-only proprietary calendar app that only ran on Solaris, I'd be quite able to use that as well.
I doubt I can say the same about flexibility of my Windows loving co-workers.
I switched to Linux, but then I switched away from it.
I had to make a ext4 partition from windows to get it to use my ssd drive.
Now duel boots windows 10 oem fine.
It seen all my hardware wifi asus x501a I3 USB TP-LINK WDN3200 out of the box.
I used the KDE spin awesome to sum it up.
I mean seriously EditorDavid, do you think beta is an acronym?
Re: (Score:2)
How do you even survive...?
Every other day, there seems to be a new "operating system" released, always in "beta" (and never leaving that stage)... but it's just a Linux distribution! It's just a bunch of standard junkware slapped together! I don't understand this obsession with making new Linux distros when there already are a billion of them.
If you want to sound crotchety and whiny, that's up to you. But you are completely wrong here, since Mint has been around for about ten years and is an excellent operating system with a great team and professional lead developer, not "junkware slapped together." I don't agree with one of the bigoted political stances Mint head Clem has taken in the past but I've been running it for 9 years and fully understand why it is one of the most popular and respected distros (and he's kept quiet about his hate for Israel in recent years). You can be lazy and let MS run your computer and data if you like, but that doesn't mean there aren't 10-20 really good Linux distros out there completely ready for prime time, beta or otherwise.
Except for the unpatched kernel vulnerabilities because they keep using an out of track non-LTS kernel. Maybe that's changed since the last big kernel exploit that went unpatched for 18months on Mint but the project has an atrocious record on security and no matter how much you like it you shouldn't ignore the warts it's got.
Except for the unpatched kernel vulnerabilities because they keep using an out of track non-LTS kernel. Maybe that's changed since the last big kernel exploit that went unpatched for 18months on Mint but the project has an atrocious record on security and no matter how much you like it you shouldn't ignore the warts it's got.
I'll take the warts and security vulnerabilities that Mint has versus all of the problems Windows has, especially for a desktop system. Of course I wouldn't run Mint on mission-critical enterprise servers, but that isn't the target market, and no one with major infrastructural concerns needs the simplicity of Mint, either. It isn't perfect, but Mint is a viable alternative to M$ for the average (or slightly above) home user.
*BSD
After many years of Ubuntu use as primary desktop, the thing that drove me away was ending the support for the closed source AMD video drivers.
Someone decided that the open source drivers were 'good enough'. Well, they are not, at least for what i was doing. And the choice to use the drivers as released by AMD was removed, and doing so manually anything but trivial, as in, you'd have more luck on an arch based distro.
Imho, Ubuntu, and all derivatives like Mint, suddenly alienate half their user base with that decision. And if this wasn't an online forum i'd use stronger wordings for that.
Also, i just need to get work done. And most of the stuff i do is reasonable platform-agnostic but expects reasonable 3D performance. So, i'm back to windows 10 which serves my need, ironically has Ubuntu user land built in these days, and Linux will have to wait until i upgrade my graphics to nVidia, or when i can be bothered to try another distro, or when open source graphics drivers are really of comparable quality, whichever come first.
* Just 2 cents from a frustrated ex-Ubuntu&Mint user on the desktop. *
Don't feel bad. Windows is just a *better OS for the desktop* than Linux. And it's starting to look like that well NEVER change.
Linux is just so...unfinished. All kinds of things that are easy in Windows are difficult in Linux.
Gaming is the one exception, though Linux has caught up a tiny bit. PC games are still superior to consoles, but the fact that so many titles are console-only, as well as the overall simplicity factor, makes choosing an Xbox One or PS4 over an expensive PC an
Windows is just a *better OS for the desktop* than Linux
Of course it is; that's why this MCSE's been running Mint exclusively for nearly a decade...
"All kinds of things that are easy in Windows are difficult in Linux."
I see it the other way around. All sorts of things are easy in Linux that are difficult in Windows at least for me - installs, adding software, updates. It's enough to keep me using Linux very happily, with zero desire to use Windows. That's not to say Windows is bad - just that Windows is not what I want to use.
I'm not sure I follow. Ubuntu will let you install the proprietary drivers and will let you file bug reports for issues, but if the close-sourced driver is found to be the culprit, they'll refer you to AMD... because AMD is the only one with the source code, and thus the only ones able to help you fix the bug. That's about as much support as one could ask for.
The open source drivers are the default install, but you certainly can replace them with the proprietary closed source drivers.
Here's the How To from Ubuntu for the most recent 16.04 LTS:
https://help.ubuntu.com/commun... [ubuntu.com]
As for the open vs closed source quality, recent benchmarks show that the MESA 13 drivers are pretty close to the closed source ones for most chipsets, but it's still a tiny bit high on the latency. I doubt you'll ever get parity until/unless AMD phased out the closed source drivers by fully opening the source code. There's probably some things in there they license and/or don't care to share with competitors, though.
After many years of Ubuntu use as primary desktop, the thing that drove me away was ending the support for the closed source AMD video drivers.
What does this have to do with Ubuntu? AMD ended their support [phoronix.com].
Someone decided that the open source drivers were 'good enough'. Well, they are not, at least for what i was doing.
Yep, that "someone" was AMD. They apparently decided to focus more on a new Linux driver project, as noted in the posts from AMD folks quoted in the above link. Ubuntu isn't able to offer "support" for a closed-source driver that apparently breaks with the newer versions of Xorg. (I'd note that AMD had months to prepare before the new version of Ubuntu upgraded to the newer version of Xorg, and it's been a year or more and AMD hasn't updated their driver.)
And the choice to use the drivers as released by AMD was removed
Because it might break your system.
Imho, Ubuntu, and all derivatives like Mint, suddenly alienate half their user base with that decision.
How was it Ubuntu's fault (let alone Mint's, who didn't do anything here) that AMD stopped updating their drivers for Linux? Ubuntu and its derivatives aren't the only distros that this created problems with -- anyone who is using a version of Xorg released in the past year will have the same problem. And since Xorg is standard across most Linux distros, this truly has nothing to do with Ubuntu (or Mint) per se.
So, i'm back to windows 10 which serves my need
Yep -- AMD decided to update their drivers for the latest Windows version. Ubuntu can't do so, because they don't have the source code.
Why are you angry at Ubuntu when the people who stopped the support are AMD?
I don't mean to sound insulting, but you do understand what the implications of "closed-source driver" are, right? Ubuntu would likely be happy to provide support and updates if they had the source code... but they don't, and AMD won't release it.
And why, as end-user, do i care this? I need something that works. A newer version of xorg was apparently more important to drivers compatibility for the package maintainers. For me as user it was the other way around. And it is not trivially possible with Ubuntu to use an older version of xorg.
To elaborate on that: somewhere along the road the xorg developers decided to break something. How hard is it to design something and keep it (forward) compatible? Apparently for xorg very hard. I totally am ready to
Re: (Score:3)
And why, as end-user, do i care this? I need something that works.
I completely understand your frustration. I was only pointing out that it may be misdirected.
A newer version of xorg was apparently more important to drivers compatibility for the package maintainers.
Probably because this was an LTS release. Ubuntu was forced to make a call about whether to include a newer, better-featured version of Xorg or support an older one for the next 5 years.
To elaborate on that: somewhere along the road the xorg developers decided to break something. How hard is it to design something and keep it (forward) compatible? Apparently for xorg very hard. I totally am ready to believe they had their reasons to do so, but you simply cannot expect all other involved developers to run behind them, within months, if they make make a change breaking stuff, totally ignoring the significant amount of testing the AMD developers would have to do.
Do you think other hardware companies make such excuses when Microsoft releases the next Windows version and stuff breaks? No, they are happy to provide support for their own devices. Also, the "months" thing is disingenuous -- t
Well, you are right on most things, just this purist view brings the user nowhere. It's the old 'in an ideal world all lawyers would be jobless'...
And the example of windows is very wrong. A tonload of drivers for windows 7, hell, even drivers for vista and XP, just work on the latest windows 10. Simply because they have a well defined driver model. A thousand reasons to dislike Microsoft, but their driver model is not one of them.
It is not only a matter of developer resources. It is also that Linux is stil
Look: I'm not an idealist by any means. I get exactly why it's a pain to support Linux. But I started replying in th
As I understand it AMD dropped the old set of drivers to work on a new driver stack, The plan being to include the new drivers as soon as they are ready.
This leaves you with a few options.
1) Temporarily live with a loss of functionality.
2) Don't upgrade *buntu till the new drivers arrive.
3) If you really nead all the 3d features and stability sell your AMD Hardware and replace with nVidia. Brand loyalty is good and all that, but if you need the features want performance and graphics card stability comparabl
What does this have to do with Ubuntu? AMD ended their support.
In fairness, I don't read him as saying that it's Ubuntu's fault. He's saying that the drivers for his graphics card became insufficient. Even if it's AMD's fault, it's still a problem that may impact some users.
And the solution was to wait on 14.04 until the new driver become available from AMD, being closed source it is up to them to do it...
cough, ohh wait, what's this?
http://support.amd.com/en-us/kb-articles/Pages/AMD-Radeon-GPU-PRO-Linux-Beta-Driver%E2%80%93Release-Notes.aspx
Also fully supported in 16.10
Linux Mint, Anecdotal Evidence (Score:3)
At the start of this, I needed convincing, quite happy now, not missing Windows at all. I think my desktop 'tank' is about 7/8 years old too. My feeling is, just try, create an extra guest login on one of your machines to show people, show don't tell.
I use Audacity on both now, but that's a lot simpler than Ardour.
Incidentally, off-topic, I always enjoy riffling through this: http://linux-sound.org/ [linux-sound.org]
I am a big fan of the Mint distribution, having switched from ubuntu 12.04 when I read that Mark Shuttleworth and ubuntu were adopting "monetization" of the dash. I have not had reason to look back - until I switched my most-used system to 18.0 earlier this year.
My system is based around an Asus z170 Pro Gaming mini-ITX motherboard, with an Intel 6700T Skylake processor, 16Gb RAM and a 1Tb Samsung SSD. However, after switching from
That error is clearly referencing the i915 Intel drivers. I can find many similar calls in the Intel GFX Driver documentation.
My bet is you've got a hardware edge case where your monitor or something is coming up before it's expected and it's not responding to the subsequent request. As was suggested to you on the intel forums you need to make contact with the intel developers and see if they can troubleshoot it. Or if you don't want to waste a bunch of your time you can boot, then reboot after getting the
18.1 uses the 4.4 kernel, same as 18.0 and Ubuntu 16.04.0 and 16.04.1, so I think you need to wait for 18.2 or mess around with Ubuntu kernel ppa etc.
Ubuntu "LTS enablement stack" is slated to bring Ubuntu 16.10 kernel and Xorg to Ubuntu 16.04, with February 2017 as a proposed release date
https://wiki.ubuntu.com/Kernel... [ubuntu.com]
So you can upgrade 18.1 like that in a semi-supported way, but not now.
In all, 16.04 is a bit of a sucky release. Needs a kernel/Xorg upgrade for Skylake or very recent Intel hardware, wo
Can I play ALL my games, perfectly and without issues, at the same or better framerate?
Nope, and I can't play most of my games on Windows at all, since half of them are only released for dedicated consoles, you silly person!
I've certainly loved some PC-only games over the years, but at this point in my life, spending $2000 every 2-3 years so I can play a handful of worthwhile PC-only games seems like a mistake. When I can buy a $300 console that plays way more good games, and quite a few that have no Windows versions, I can't justify being into PC gaming anymore. I used to be a PC game sno
I agree the upgrading gets tiring although $2000 is quite the exaggeration these days. Other way around though, if I can't game it sucks to upgrade the PC just because javascript / firefox runs slow and the video is unaccelerated, but not have any games to show it off.
Eventually, I hope we can get some full blown PC emulator where I can get some Windows 95, 98 or XP running (or even Windows ME) and get old games running 60fps at 800x600 at least. Emulator, not virtualization where nothing 3D accelerated eve