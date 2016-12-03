Ask Slashdot: What's the Best Linux Laptop? 288
Long-Time Slashdot reader sconeu is finally replacing his 10-year-old Toshiba Satellite laptop, and needs suggestions on the best current laptops for running Linux. I'm looking to run some flavor of Linux (probably KDE-based UI, but not mandatory) while using a virtual machine to run Windows 7 (for stuff needed for work). For me personally, battery life and weight are more important than raw power. I'm not going to be running games on this. I've been considering an XPS 13 Developer Edition, or something from System76, ZaReason or Emperor Linux. What laptop do you use? Do you have any suggestions?
It's your chance to share useful information, recommendations, and your own experiences with various brands of laptop. So leave your best answers in the comments. What's the best Linux laptop?
Asus UX305CA (Score:5, Informative)
Beautiful design, screen and battery life, plus it runs the latest Linux kernels without any issues whatsoever. I love mine.
It was, but since Linux 4.7 the machine is been rock solid for me. Zero issues whatsoever.
Running the kernel is no problem.
Having working sound, volume controls, 3d support, wifi, touchpad w. multi-touch, Bluetooth, suspend, hibernate (and resume), etc, etc. is another matter.
For me, having a keyboard which doesn't mix up Fn and Ctrl (with no abilty to remap), or disposes of home/end/pgup/pgdn in favour of putting prtscr next to Ctrl, or forward/back buttons over the arrow keys, keeps function keys as function keys and possibly has a mouse with three buttons... these are the difference between an crappy Linux laptop and an ok Linux laptop.
Give it 8h battery life (genuine 8h, not pretend 8h), upgradable RAM, upgradable storage, and a high resolution display with good viewing angles, HDMI out (or similar)... then we're talkign a great Linux laptop.
This might only be the XPS13 or circa 2011 Thinkpads.
Having working sound, volume controls, 3d support, wifi, touchpad w. multi-touch, Bluetooth, suspend, hibernate (and resume), etc, etc. is another matter.
Check for all of the above.
Awesome, I'll add it to my list to check out. I'm not thrilled about the keyboard layout, but there isn't a manufacturer left who respects keyboard layouts. Apple and Lenovo used to be good about it, but those days are over.
The key question you have to ask yourself is; am I using this for work or play?
I work with this laptop every day. When i say it is rock solid under Linux is, well, because it is. No driver issues, no hibernation woes, no bluetooth pains - everything worked right out of the box after a fresh Arch install.
NEC LaVie X. Well supported Intel chipset, Core i7, Intel wifi/BT that is easily replaceable, upgradable SSD, full size keyboard with all the right keys in the right place including a numpad, full HD screen. The only thing it lacks is upgradable RAM.
Asus x200ca, it's been a great portable. Very light. It had Windows 8 forced onto it by the retailer, but that has never been booted. First boot was a deb install, and that has been perfect since day 1. The laptop was bought for me to do oncall work for $employer at the time. The Fujitsu they gave me was terrible, the battery lasted for half an hour, if that and it was too heavy. Had to put my hand into my pocket to get this but it's been a dream and has meant when on a call-out I could do work with relative ease.
Typing this on one. Got it for only $450 used on Amazon. SSD is a little small at 256GB, but it's got 8GB of RAM and will go for 5-6 hours on medium brightness. So light and easy to carry that I've had two people remark on how little it weighs. Fanless, so it's silent, and while the processor is a little underpowered for serious multi-tasking as long as you're not running multiple VMs at a time it'll be fine.
Any old HP commercial grade laptop (Score:4, Informative)
I use an old HP laptop (NC6400) to run Linux Mint. No problems at all.
Stay away from their consumer grade laptops. They're unreliable crap.
Stay away from Skylake (Score:2, Interesting)
+1 for that, the HP commercial laptops are very good.
I use to have an HP EliteBook Folio 9470m, I was quite happy with it running Debian. Everything worked as expected, after some tweaking with tlp and running a newer kernel from ubuntu.
I have now an HP EliteBook 1030 G1, Im happy with the built, display and the new CPU but the linux support for the Skylake is awfull. I have problems with bluetooth, power consumption and the graphics card. After some work I have a working Debian, but I could not fix a couple of issues.
How do you know if you are looking at a consumer or commercial one?
Go to their (any manufacturer's) website, look for laptops that are for business. And then look for the expensive lines to see what names they have in common.
For Dell, this is Latitude and Precision (and kinda XPS). For HP, it seems that Elitebook is the proper nomenclature.
HP's consumer notebooks are absolutely the worst I've ever had to fix. HP's good notebooks are fine.
My old, stripped-down Dell Precision has a magnesium bottom panel that comes off with one screw, and has been a joy to use.
Have new Skylake desktop, with persnickity Radeon RX 460 video card, with Ubuntu 16.04.
It is running drivers from both AMD and Intel's websites, and I'm using both the IGP and RX 460 to drive monitors. Works fine. I hotplug monitors with it, and they just work with the default Unity.
It was an unrepentant pain in the dick to actually download those drivers (since neither website is navigable using links or lynx): It is literally impossible to install AMD's drivers for this card on a new installation of Ubuntu without using a web browser.
Or a new one. I bought a Probook 470 G3 recently, and it all just works with Ubuntu 16.04. Only issue I had was that Ubuntu wouldn't boot in EFI mode (it booted from CD and ran through the full install, then wouldn't boot after), so I had to reinstall in legacy mode.
same as it ever was (Score:4, Informative)
pick a thinkpad any thinkpad.
Generally agreed that Thinkpads should be at or near the top of the list.
But maybe not quite "any Thinkpad": some of the more recent models have RAM soldered to the motherboard or have just one SODIMM slot. The first makes it hard to upgrade (likely on purpose: you want more RAM, you have to buy it from Lenovo) and the second hurts performance (single channel rather than dual-channel RAM configuration).
I looked at Thinkpads recently and liked the specs and price on the Thinkpad 13: two SODIMM slots (sup
For the Lenovo's, just go to ebay and get a wifi card thats sold as Lenovo compatible. Doing a search there for "intel 7260 lenovo" or "intel 8260 lenovo" will turn up plenty of cards that will work, and are cheap too.
I don't know about the recent 4th gen, but my 1st gen Carbon X1 has RAM soldered to mobo. I didn't know about this and got a 4GB model. But because if has a fast SSD drive and I've also allocated extra swap space (I prefer dphys-swapfile over swap partition and had to up the CONF_SWAPFACTOR a bit to have extra headroom) I don't notice any issues at all.
Re: i5 vs. i7, I almost always try to get i5. Not even sure why anyone would buy an i5.
One final thing: I actually prefer not to have too high resolution screens on laptops.
To be fair the machines with soldered on RAM are often that way because they already have the maximum that the chipset supports. My NEC is like that, the older mobile i7 supports max 4GB and that's what it has. The generation after that was max 16GB and that's what the newer version has too.
a Craig's List Satellite (Score:2)
What do you need? (Score:4, Informative)
Someone that needs/wants a 10" ultra portable isn't going to be happy with a 17" mobile workstation.
I like my Dell M6700 with a i7-3940XM [cpubenchmark.net]. 32 GB of RAM, 4 hard drives and space for 2x wifi cards. 17" screen. Full keyboard, with number pad. Trackpad and clit mouse (if you're into that). I only wish I could get a higher resolution screen.
What are those selling for? The review I saw was old and had a price near 10 grand.
I build mine for under $1k.
I found the cheapest base model I could. Then bought the CPU and 1080p monitor separate. Dell has very good repair manuals for their precision lines.
It's one of the reasons why I liked Apple's designs until Jon Ives went insane in 2012.
It's centered on the keyboard sans num pad, which to me, is where it belongs. With my hands on the home row I can touch it equally with both thumbs. With a centered track pad I'd be resting my right palm on it.
I imagine it would have terrible battery life with that spec
Laptops like those are mobile workstations, meant to be moved from one desk to another. They are usually plugged in at all times. At least mine was when I had one. I personally would love a laptop with a desktop class processor even if it only have a half hour battery life. But I've never found one yet.
The new Dell Precision line has a Xeon as an option. For being a 4 year old chip my 3940XM still benchmarks rather well for a fraction of what the new machines cost.
Dell Latitude e7450 (Score:2)
I needed something simple and (Score:3)
didn't have a lot of money. Bought a Thinkpad T420i off of ebay for $180 (came with 4 gb ram and a 160 ssd). Swapped the ssd for an extra 240 I had laying around and spent another ~$21 on another 4gb stick (this model only takes 8 gb).
Runs quite well. Linux Mint 18 (using cinnamon), customized the UI a little, usually run 2 workspaces with a VM in the 2nd one. It's actually more responsive than the pirate copy of Windows 8.1 the vendor included lol.
The going price for the T430 on eBay seems to be just over $150. I got one for a friend; while I didn't remove the Windows 7 Pro install that it came with (for his use case, Windows is the only supported choice), but it seemed to eb a good, solid machine. I wouldn't mind having one for myself to run Linux on if Second Life ran on Intel graphics on Linux systems.
An interesting keyboard hack came up for the T430 : http://www.thinkwiki.org/wiki/... [thinkwiki.org]
The T420 (which I'm using heavily as a lab machine (16G RAM, 512G SSD, 1TB HDD, + empty ultrabay) has a CPU which runs a bit hot and has poor battery life. The T430 changed the keyboard layout, but better CPU, the T440 has an insanely bad touchpad design with no physical buttons. This meant for a while if you wanted a reasonable touchpad and keyboard on a Thinkpad, you had to look backwards to the T420.
Compared to o
Dell Precisions or Latitudes.. (Score:2)
I run Linux, usually Debian or Ubuntu on Dell Precision or Latitude laptops. My current personal laptop is a Precision M4400, Core2Quad, 8GB ram, 500Gb SSD. I bought it originally with a 320GB hard drive and 4GB of ram for $200 from the Dell Offlease website. Admittedly, the M4400 is getting long in the tooth, but since I'm retired, don't have a lot of spare $$$ laying around to buy something newer. Since I supported/used Dell corporate systems in my last couple of jobs as a sysadmin, I'm kinda particular a
Thinkpad (Score:2)
Just got a thinkpad x260 (Score:2)
XPS 13 (Score:2)
Specifically, I immediately tried to upgrade to 16.04 from the (working-fine) out-of-the-box 14.04, which failed, and then discovered that there was bug in the Ubuntu installer so it couldn't cope with the SSD.
But all work-roundable with pretty minimal googling. I might have been more worried if I wasn't used to setting up linuxes on laptops (first time I did it, I needed a framebuffer for the video. That was fun).
System76 Oryx Pro (Score:3, Informative)
Re:Stability (Score:4, Informative)
Australia (Score:2)
While we're on this subject, I'd love to hear people's recommendations for buying a laptop without windows in Australia
Do you mean vendor/manufacturer-supported? Try Dell. If you have an ABN, you can get access to their business-grade range.
http://www.dell.com/learn/au/e... [dell.com]
Otherwise, hit the {distro-of-choice} forums, and find out which laptops will run it. Then hit ebay or gumtree, or your local computer club. Try for something less than 12 months old. My current laptop is a satellite pro core2duo running win 7 and 4-5 linux VMs (not all at once!). I've got an SSD ready to put in it, as soon as the HDD shows any sign of failing.
Kubuntu and (almost) any laptop on sale (Score:2)
For the past 10 + years, I have been using Linux exclusively as my desktop environment, and all on laptops. I use Kubuntu 14.04 at present, and have been on the LTS versions for many years.
I only buy laptops that are on sale, whatever is in the flyers the week I need to replace a laptop.
From a 'what works' point of view, most of the laptops I have used have fully worked with Linux. That includes Wifi and sound, the most pesky components. Years ago, one Dell laptop had an issue with Wifi and I had to download a driver.
Try /r/LinuxHardware (Score:2)
HP Envy x360 15 (Score:2)
I just bought an HP Envy x360 15-series this past week.
Basic specs:
Intel 7th Gen i5-7200u
8GB DDR4 RAM
256GB NVMe SSD drive
15 inch 1920x1080 screen
Backlit Keyboard with number pad
No CD drive
Nice and light and thin.
I run Funtoo Linux on it. Install was the same as usual, except I forgot to include the NVMe drivers when I built the kernel, so I had to load up System Rescue CD, chroot in and build it again.
I have no use for the touch screen, or the fact I can fold it in half, it just met all of my requirements.
I won't buy a laptop *without* a number pad.
Purism? (Score:3, Interesting)
Neat. Expensive. Last-gen. Backordered until next year, next spring, or maybe-someday-we'll-built-some pre-order-only sleek tablet-convertible thing (depending on model).
Of the two models that actually will exist again, the smaller one has fewer USB ports and includes an Ethernet port, and the larger one has more ports (and no Ethernet).
Max RAM is 16GB and 32GB, respectively.
This is incongruous as all hell.
Is there an advantage to buying one of these over the cash I dumped on Black Friday at holidayhole?
MacBook Pro (Score:3)
Seriously I love linux, but dealing with hardware issues is a PITA.
This is why I use a MacBook Pro. Ok, not linux, but unix. But there isn't anything I can't do on it that I could do on linux. It "just works".
But if you must, I'd suggest getting something a bit older. Nothing too new and fancy so that folks have had time to develop drivers for the hardware.
but it's easy to find out if everything on a laptop is supported for particular open source OS, whether Linux or OpenBSD or whatever. I never have problems because the research is so easy these days.You can buy new and have it work
>>This is why I use a MacBook Pro. Ok, not linux, but unix. But there isn't anything I can't do on it that I could do on linux.
You're kidding me, right?
Chromebooks (Score:3)
I can not guarantee that this is the best fit for the original poster, as I did not personally try running a VM on those. But in general Chromebooks are great Linux laptops for those who value battery life/form factor/versatility over raw power. ChromeOS is great for web browsing, movie watching and, these days, Android apps/games. Then for everything else, you can run Crouton or dual boot Linux from USB. All in all, that's a lot of different uses from a single unit of hardware.
Thought I would add this: VR support (Score:2)
FYI if you're really going for it and have $$$ and intend to use VR - which I would definitely want to do, then you should take this into consideration [digitaltrends.com].
One addition (Score:2)
All of the systems listed in the post are good choices. To those, I would add only the Librem laptops, which are designed specifically for Free Software:
https://puri.sm/products/ [puri.sm]
Like a camera - the one you have (Score:2)
Just go for something with the specs you want at the price you want, then do a quick google search to see if it's one of the rare things where the manufacturer has not supplied linux drivers or given the community enough info to write them.
The best choice IMHO for anything that doesn't have to do workstation computing is something that's now too slow to run Win8/10, shove a cheap SSD in it and it will just fly with 99% of linux applications.
Dell Chromebook 13 - love it (Score:2)
Dell Precision (Score:2)
No comments on Acer Aspire One so far? (Score:4, Informative)
I'm quite surprised to see nobody has yet recommended an Acer Aspire One for this use case. I got my first AAO in 2008, when they were still little crappy 9", 1024x600 screens, and when the keys were actualy not at a standard distance. From the period when "Netbook" was being defined. It was far from perfect, but I loved it. Back then, I also had a 12" Dell XPS, wayyyyy heavier and bulkier, but of course, terribly more powerful. I took the AAO with me to way more places than the Dell.
Five years later, it was time for an upgrade. I got a new AAO; its models by 2013 had improved to a 10" 1366x768 screen, full-sized keyboard, but kept basically the same weight (the computers are quite thinner than the older generation).
I have recommended and bought seven such computers for friends and family. Never regretted it. As the original poster says, I'm after portability much more than power-- And having a US$300 computer that travels with me... Is just great.
Of course, I never had a hiccup recognizing all of its modest hardware with Linux.
Pretty much anything nowadays (Score:2)
On the other hand I tried a CentOS install, but the kernel was so old (3.10 for crying out loud) that it didn't recognize several recent hardware. I saw that and installed kubuntu over it.
Same priority - a recommendation (Score:4, Informative)
To minimize the laptop power consumption, be sure to install and configure either the old "laptop mode" package, or the more recent "tlp" package (The Laptop Project, a successor to the laptop mode). With a SSD, you can aggressively turn off the disk as there's no spin up wear issue. With TLP installed I'm typically idling below 5W and often below 4. The battery life is so good that I don't charge the battery to 100%, but only 85% and rarely go below 45%. This is a good way to increase the battery life of a Li-ion battery, and a nice touch of all Thinkpads is that you can configure an upper bound for charging. At 85% the ACPI BIOS returns a battery life over 10h30.
I don't bother with Linux Laptops Anymore. (Score:2)
What's the Best Linux Laptop?
I don't bother with that anymore. I rather just run a Linux VM as a guest on a Windows 7 host with some type of X client on the later. I have a dedicated RH box with all the bells and whistles, but I typically just xterm or vnc to it to build, deploy, run services, etc. My main workhorse is Windows 7 (with Cygwin), however.
I just got tired of having to deal with wifi issues. I'm sure shit is better now, but for what I do, why bother changing. For back-end shit, serious work, Linux always. For working with documents, etc., Windows.
Stay away from Optimus (Score:2)
Purism builds dedicated modern Linux laptops (Score:2)
Purism [puri.sm] is a relatively new company that builds Linux-centric hardware with an emphasis on open hardware. They have a small but nice lineup.
As far as modern Linux laptops go, I'd suspect you can't do any better.
XPS 13 (Score:2)
I have an XPS 13 dev edition, loaded. It's a nice puter, but it's a laptop.
I have a big clicky keyboard for it when it's at home and a wireless mouse. Hate the keypad.
It locks up from time to time from running Steam. I assume that is the video driver.
ZaReason (Score:2)
MS Surface Book and a VM (Score:2)
Linux Mint running in a VM on a Surface Book. Not a purist solution but performant and a good middle-ground between OS flavours.
Thinkpad T450s with intel graphics (Score:2)
I've had a ton of Thinkpad laptops, but my current favorite is the T450s with intel graphics. The batteries last forever on this thing under linux (with tlp installed) and you can change the battery. It has a built-in battery, and I have one normal battery and one big battery that I can switch between. Between the two external batteries I can swap, I easily get 20 hours of battery life from my laptop. (I can basically book any airline flight without regard to whether my seat will have a power port.)
The
Yeah it isn't a big deal. I did that on my MS Surface. Turn off secure boot and Linux runs fine.
Thats the trouble, an XPS is a Dell consumer-grade system, not one of the corporate models (Precision/Latitude).. I'm annoyed that Dell only ships Linux on consumer-grade systems, NOT Precisions/Latitudes.. Theres a significant difference between corporate models and consumer models, such as the consumer systems have off-shore script "support", shorter warantees and in the case of systems with Winblowz, endless bloatware.. At least the Linux models skip the bloatware... Thankfully...
Re: (Score:3)
Last time I checked Linux was an option on the Precision lines (at least when I was ordering M4700's and M4800's)
Re: My Dell XPS that came with Linux installed... (Score:4, Informative)
Re: My Dell XPS that came with Linux installed... (Score:5, Informative)
I'm typing this right now on a Dell laptop with Ubuntu 14.04 installed. I have never encountered a problem connecting to WiFi that was due to the software.
Re: My Dell XPS that came with Linux installed... (Score:2)
Try Panasonic RZ6 or SZ6 (Panasonic promise 18 hours of battery life with i7!)
Throwing in my vote for a Thinkpad (Score:5, Insightful)
Just throwing in my vote for a Thinkpad. I personally won't even consider a laptop that doesn't have a Trackpoint. NVidia drivers should pretty much work no problem with Linux however there can be issues with certain apps running under Wine with NVidia drivers to to be completely safe you might want to stick with an Intel graphics chipset.
Stuff I run on Wine: Kindle for PC, Adobe Acrobat XI, and Adobe Photoshop that latter of which has an issue with NVidia.
As for models it seems like all the most recent ones are getting pretty light with amazing battery life, but if you want ultra-light and great battery then get the X1 Carbon. Personally I would love to get one of the new P series.
Thinkpad was the first one that came to mind, from an IT vet of 22 years who has used Thinkpads most of that time and was an early adopter of Linux. I don't use either on a daily basis at the moment, but still enjoy both!
Re: (Score:2)
Ditto - works perfectly.
Re: (Score:3)
sounds more like the copper would have corroded from salt not oxidized. oxidation happens all the time from air exposure.
My Thinkpad from 1997 was the best damn laptop I ever owned. I didn't want to let it go until it became a doorstop.
Another vote for thinkpad.
I have a couple old T420's which came with windows 7. Replaced them with Mint/Ubuntu and i cant think of a single negative experience. it is almost like they designed for linux or something. sleep/wake on screen open always works and has never once "hung" as it does on my desktop from time to time.
As someone says below.. they were known as "stinkpads".. but that was long ago and the quality has improved greatly since their "ibm stinkpad" days.
Re: My Dell XPS that came with Linux installed... (Score:5, Funny)
I have never encountered a problem connecting to WiFi that was due to the software.
Hug wood. Do it now. Don't just touch it, or tap it, or knock it, make damn love to it.
You have never had a problem connecting WiFi under Linux on a Dell laptop? It's here. Our moment. THE SAVIOUR IS COMING! I got to run to church and pray.
It's a Latitude E6430, if you're wondering.
Thanks. No seriously thanks. I can probably get one of those since our work is getting rid of that if not a very similar generation model. I've had problems with my ancient Inspiron as well as a 3 year old XPS. The XPS is very hit and miss, but my old Inspiron... well normally i'd make a Cubs joke but that's no longer appropriate :)
... well normally i'd make a Cubs joke but that's no longer appropriate :)
I had a Dell XPS 13 (probably 5-6 years ago, one of the early models) and ran Ubuntu on it for a while; it worked perfectly out of the box.
One day I did a dist-upgrade to a new version and the wifi stopped working completely. I can't recall the details but I think the network icon vanished completely. After much messing about I learned about something called "NetworkManager" (IIRC), reinstalled it, and it started working again.
After I got it working again, the network light on the laptop would blink any time there was network activity.
No, I haven't moved to 16.04 yet, mostly to stay consistent with installs on other machines in my dojo.
That is the only problem with running Linux on Dell hardware: you need to use their preferred OS (Ubuntu 14.04) and no other version. You also need to install their proprietary drivers or nothing on machine works. Instead of, you know, contributing their drivers upstream so you could install a newer OS version...
For what it's worth, Dell didn't install Ubuntu 14.04 for me. I did it myself. So, there are no proprietary drivers on my system, as far as I know.
BTW, my machine is a Latitude E6430.
I have an Acer laptop that's been running openSUSE without issues since 2006. Despite being dropped down a flight of stairs by a butter-fingered Customs dude about a year after I bought it and cracking the cover.
Not dead yet. Sorry if you're disappointed by that.
Re:I use Trump distro (Score:5, Funny)
Remove systemd: make linux great again.
Get a Chromebook with a good x86 processor and lots of memory.
They are fast and have good battery life.
You can run Linux using Crouton and hot key between Chrome and Linux. It's a full Linux environment running natively so you can install a Windows VM if you need to.
Can you be a little more specific? I'm currently using an Asus T100 with windows as my ssh and Web terminal. A little slow for anything else but gets a bit over 10 hours on battery. Every Linux laptop review I read seems to think that six battery life in the 5-6 hour range is great. I wouldn't buy anything that couldn't get at least a solid 8 hours of ssh and Web browsing.
When you write "battery lasts forever" I figure you mean 10-12 hours, but I'm not sure I believe you.
Most Chromebooks are rated in the 9 to 12 hour range.
You'll be good for a solid 8 hours of work.
Install Linux using Crouton and you'll have a full Linux environment running native (ChromeOS built on top of Linux so full Linux uses the same core OS. You can hotkey between ChromeOS and Linux.
Does ChromeOS have something really brilliant that makes it worth keeping it and not just installing Linux?
It's optimized for the web so it's really fast and efficient on the web and integrated with Google Drive, Docs, etc.
Other than that, no reason to keep it. Chromebooks make great Linux computers.
Not to mention Razer's "We hit the bottom of the barrel, so we got some explosives and blasted our way through to a whole new level!" LoQC (Lack of Quality Control). Look up "shit" in the dictionary and it says "At least it's not Razer!"
I mean, we have Apple to demonstrate that you can label (not polish, just label) an actual turd and some jackass will still spend exorbitant amounts of money to buy it. But how Razer's rectal-cancer level LoQC hasn't killed the fucking company in the last 15 years leaves me baffled.
You've not updated your list of stock troll messages since, what, 1998 or so?
Who even cares about wifi cards any more? Seriously?
I carry a separate wifi/mobile data receiver and attach it to my laptop via USB. If there's signal, it works.
My receiver happens to be made by Samsung [gsmarena.com], but there are lots of other manufacturers to choose from.
As a bonus, I can also use it to make phone calls.
Re: (Score:3)
No go. I don't want a phone home laptop.